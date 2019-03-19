Vikings' Dan Bailey: Stays in Minnesota
Bailey is re-signing with the Vikings on a one-year, $1 million contract that maxes out at $2 million with incentives, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
With only $250,000 guaranteed, Bailey likely will face competition for the kicking job during training camp. His career field-goal percentage (86.6) is fifth best in NFL history, but he's trending in the wrong direction after back-to-back seasons at exactly 75 percent. The 31-year-old missed five kicks in the 40-49 range last season, providing most of his value on extra points (30 of 31) and field goals under 40 yards (16 of 17). There will be better choices available at the end of fantasy drafts.
