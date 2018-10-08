Vikings' Dan Bailey: Struggles early, finds rhythm late

Bailey connected on three of his five field goal attempts and knocked through both of his extra point attempts during Sunday's 23-21 win over the Eagles.

Bailey caused some headaches early with a couple of missed kicks in the first half of Sunday's affair. The usually calm-hearted kicker seemed a bit rattled following his poor start but soon found his rhythm in the second half. With the Vikings up six points and two minutes remaining in the game, Minnesota opted to send out Bailey for a 52-yard attempt despite having missed a pair of kicks from closer distance earlier in the contest. Not only did Bailey's boot sail true, but the kick had plenty of distance and split the up rights in half all but reassuring Minnesota fans that he'll be their guy moving forward.