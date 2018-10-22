Vikings' Dan Bailey: Three field goals in win
Bailey converted three of four field goal attempts and made all four extra-point attempts in Sunday's win over the Jets.
Bailey's only missed field goal was a 42-yard attempt during the end of the first half, but he did connect on a separate 43-yard try. The 30-year-old remains a solid fantasy option against the Saints on Sunday.
