The Vikings elevated Chisena on Saturday from their practice squad to their active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Chisena draws his first elevation of the season and is in line to make his season debut in Week 5. The 25-year-old wideout has appeared in 25 games for Minnesota over the past two seasons, but he's played primarily on special teams, logging just 11 offensive snaps. The wideout has yet to catch a pass in the NFL.