Vikings' Dan Chisena: Cleared for Week 9
RotoWire Staff
Chisena (hip) isn't on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions, Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reports.
Chisena should be active, but his role will likely remain limited, as the rookie is yet to play a snap on offense this season.
