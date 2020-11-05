Chisena (hip) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice session.
The 23-year-old receiver was ruled out of Sunday's NFC North matchup against Green Bay, marking his first game absence of 2020. Chisena has yet to field a single offensive snap during his rookie campaign out of Penn State, though he has played an important special-teams role with an average of 21 snaps per game in that department. Given that he's been able to log consecutive limited sessions in practice Wednesday and Thursday, there's a reasonable chance of him being active for another divisional matchup Week 9 against Detroit.