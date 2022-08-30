site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Dan Chisena: Released by Minnesota
Chisena (leg) was released by the Vikings.
Chisena missed time in training camp with a leg injury which may have hurt his chances. He could be signed to the practice squad as the Vikings may need him at some point for his play on special teams, especially punt coverage.
