Chisena, who'd been dealing with a lower leg injury during training camp, sustained a similar injury in Sunday's preseason loss at Las Vegas, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He had one reception for 22 yards on two targets before the injury.

Chisena is a key player on special teams especially punt coverage. Chisena appeared in 11 games last year, playing all his snaps on special teams. He's a long shot to win any role on offense.