Vikings' Daniel Carlson: Converts lone extra point versus Jags
Carlson converted his only extra point opportunity and did not attempt a field goal during Saturday's 14-10 preseason loss to the Jaguars.
The largest development for the Carlson didn't even come off his own foot, as veteran Kai Forbath clanked a 41-yard field goal attempt off the upright in the second quarter. The rookie didn't receive many opportunities to generate points, but he could get first crack at field goal opportunities next week against the Seahawks. The two kickers are locked in a position battle and Carlson could have his opportunity to inch ahead after Saturday's developments.
