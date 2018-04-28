Vikings' Daniel Carlson: Heading to Minnesota

The Vikings selected Carlson in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 167th overall.

Although the Vikings just re-signed Kai Forbath, they're adding some stiff competition for him by taking Carlson out of Auburn. Carlson is the top kicker in this year's class and had a storied career on The Plains. He took home first-team All-America honors as a senior and leaves Auburn as the SEC's all-time leading scorer. There's a good chance Carlson wins the kicker job in Minnesota and is a fixture there for years to come.