Vikings' Daniel Carlson: Making strong impression in OTAs

Carlson has been impressive in OTAs as he went 5-of-5 in Tuesday's practice and made a 50-yard attempt, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Carlson will compete with veteran Kai Forbath for the placekicker job. It would be a surprise if Carlson doesn't win the job since the Vikings used a 2018 fifth-round draft choice on him, but the Vikings also re-signed Forbath in the offseason.