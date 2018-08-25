Vikings' Daniel Carlson: Misses two field goal attempts
Carlson missed both field goal attempts, both from 42 yards, in Friday's preseason win over Seattle. The Vikings went for two two-point attempts after Carlson's field goal misses. "If he's going to miss them, I'm going to let him know we're going to go for two," head coach Mike Zimmer told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
Carlson won the kicking job earlier in the week when the team released Kai Forbath. Zimmer may just be sending a message to Carlson, but his stark statements could mean Carlson won't have much job security early in the season if he struggles.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...