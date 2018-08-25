Carlson missed both field goal attempts, both from 42 yards, in Friday's preseason win over Seattle. The Vikings went for two two-point attempts after Carlson's field goal misses. "If he's going to miss them, I'm going to let him know we're going to go for two," head coach Mike Zimmer told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Carlson won the kicking job earlier in the week when the team released Kai Forbath. Zimmer may just be sending a message to Carlson, but his stark statements could mean Carlson won't have much job security early in the season if he struggles.