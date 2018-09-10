Vikings' Daniel Carlson: Perfect in pro debut
Carlson converted his only field-goal attempt, from 48 yards, and made both extra-point attempts in Sunday's win over the 49ers.
After missing two field goals in one preseason game, Carlson caused some frayed nerves among Minnesota coaches. He was perfect in his pro debut, but the 2018 fifth-round draft pick may not have a lot of job security should he slump.
