Carlson converted both field-goal attempts, including a 57-yard field goal, and made all four extra point attempts in Saturday's preseason win over Denver.

Carlson handled all the field goal and extra point attempts while Kai Forbath handled kickoffs. It's likely the two will switch roles in the second preseason game. It's just one preseason game, but Carlson may have moved ahead of Forbath in the battle fo the placekicker job with an impressive game.