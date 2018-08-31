Carlson made both field-goal attempts (from 39 and 22 yards) and his only extra-point attempt in Thursday's preseason win over Tennessee.

Carlson missed both field-goal attempts, each from 42 yards, in last week's game after winning the kicking job. His prefect final preseason game should ease some concerns heading into Week 1. Still, Carlson may not have much job security if he struggles early in the season.