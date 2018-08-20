Carlson has won the Vikings' kicker job, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The team released Kai Forbath on Monday, ending the competition halfway through the preseason. Carlson's status as a fifth-round pick made him the favorite all along, and Forbath probably lost his chance when the rookie nailed a 57-yard field goal and four extra-point attempts in the first week of the preseason. Given the overall strength of his team, Carlson is worth considering as a borderline top-10 kicker. The Vikings tied for eighth in field-goal attempts (38) and ninth in extra-point attempts (39) last season.

