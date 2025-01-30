Jones didn't play any snaps in the Vikings' 27-9 loss to the Rams on Jan. 13 in the wild-card round Minnesota signed him off its practice squad.

After completing 216 of 341 passes (63.3 percent) for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions through 10 games for the Giants, Jones was released by the team and subsequently signed with the Vikings' practice squad. Though he was added to the roster for the playoffs, he was inactive for the wild-card round as the team's emergency No. 3 quarterback behind Sam Darnold and Nick Mullens. Jones is set to become a free agent this offseason, and while a return to Minnesota may be unlikely, the Vikings could receive a compensatory draft pick if he ends up signing elsewhere.