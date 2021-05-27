Hunter (neck) has not been in attendance for organized team activities this week, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "I've spoken to (Hunter) a few times this offseason,'' said linebacker Anthony Barr. "He's going about things the way he thinks he needs to and I support him 100 percent. He's a friend and obviously an incredible player, and we'd love to have him whenever he does decide it's time to show up and get back to work. I know he's grinding and working and feeling great. We'll accept him with open arms when he comes back."

Hunter's status for the 2021 season remains a mystery. He missed last season with a neck injury that required surgery to repair herniated disc in October. In March, NFL Network reported that Hunter wanted to be the highest-paid defender in the league or be traded. Hunter has three years left on his $14.4 million per year contract. The Vikings have given out little information on his injury or recovery and it's not clear if his current absence is salary related since GM Rick Speilman said in March he had not heard demands from Hunter for a new contract. Meanwhile, Hunter's return may be the most important factor for team considering its struggles to find any pass rush last season. Hopefully Hunter's status will become more clear when the team has additional OTAs and a mandatory minicamp in June.