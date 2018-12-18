Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Adds two sacks
Hunter recorded five tackles (four solo) and two sacks in Sunday's 41-17 win over the Dolphins.
The Vikings sacked Ryan Tannehill nine times on their way to a victory, and Hunter contributed two of them. The 24-year-old is now second in the NFL with 14.5 sacks, three of which have come in the last two games.
More News
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Breaks sack drought•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Monster day rushing passer•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Logs eighth sack•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Absent from injury report•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Posts two sacks Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...