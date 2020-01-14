Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Another explosive campaign
Hunter, who recorded 10 tackles and 2.5 sacks over two playoff games, finished the 2019 season with 70 tackles, 14.5 sacks and three forced fumbles over 16 regular-season games.
Hunter generated 14.5 sacks for a second straight season, which is tied for fourth in the league, and his postseason pass rush was an added bonus. That was enough to get him named to a second straight Pro Bowl. The 25-year-old plays an every-down role as well, as he averaged 56.1 defensive snaps per contest, and he'll continue to do so in the second season of his five-year, $72 million contract in 2020.
