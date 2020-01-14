Hunter, who recorded 10 tackles and 2.5 sacks over two playoff games, finished the 2019 season with 70 tackles, 14.5 sacks and three forced fumbles over 16 regular-season games.

Hunter generated 14.5 sacks for a second straight season, which is tied for fourth in the league, and his postseason pass rush was an added bonus. That was enough to get him named to a second straight Pro Bowl. The 25-year-old plays an every-down role as well, as he averaged 56.1 defensive snaps per contest, and he'll continue to do so in the second season of his five-year, $72 million contract in 2020.