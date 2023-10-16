Hunter had two sacks, seven total tackles and a pass defensed in Sunday's win at Chicago.
Hunter has eight sacks in six games as he continues to be among the league's best pass rushers when healthy. He's also doubling his rate of tackles to 5.2 per game up from 2.7 per game last season.
More News
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Gets another sack Sunday•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Sacks Hurts thrice•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Get sack in season opener•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Gets new one-year deal•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Ends current holdout•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Staging minicamp holdout•