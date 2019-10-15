Hunter notched three tackles, including his team-leading sixth sack of the season, in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Eagles.

Apart from Minnesota's loss to the Bears in Week 4, Hunter has recorded a sack in every game this season. Effective against both the pass and the run, expect No. 99 to continue seeing a heavy workload on Mike Zimmer's rotation-heavy defensive line. Hunter, if he hasn't arrived already, is approaching elite status as a defensive player in the NFL.