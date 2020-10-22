Hunter (neck) will undergo season-ending surgery this week to clean up a herniated disc, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The news of Hunter's procedure comes just hours after the Vikings dealt their other stalwart defensive end, Yannick Ngakoue, to the Ravens. Ngakoue and Hunter were never able to form the fearsome pass-rushing duo the Vikings envisioned, as Hunter was moved to injured reserve shortly before the start of the season due to the neck injury. With the Vikings sitting at 1-5 and Hunter having failed to make much progress in his recovery thus far, the 25-year-old will go under the knife in hopes of finding a more permanent fix for his injury. With Ngakoue now in Baltimore and the two-time Pro Bowler done for the season, an already suspect Vikings pass defense now becomes even weaker.