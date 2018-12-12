Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Breaks sack drought
Hunter had three tackles (two solo) and a sack in Monday's loss to the Seahawks.
Hunter last registered a sack when he exploded for 3.5 sacks Week 9 against the Lions, and is now tied for third in the league with 12.5. The 24-year-old next sack will set a career high as the Vikings will take on the Dolphins in Week 15.
