Hunter (neck) is good to go for Saturday's game against the Colts.
Hunter drew a questionable tag due to a neck issue, but the expectation during the week was that he would ultimately be cleared. Thus, barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual workload at weakside linebacker opposide Za'Darius Smith.
More News
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Should play Saturday•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Good to go for Week 14•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Two sacks in comeback win•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Records another sack•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Gets second sack•