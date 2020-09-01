Hunter (undisclosed) participated in stretching drills at practice Monday, but he did not participate in any individual drills, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Hunter had missed the last 12 practices with what head coach Mike Zimmer has called "a little tweak" without getting into any specifics. It's a good sign that Hunter is finally making progress, but his status for Week 1 remains uncertain.
