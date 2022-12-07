Hunter didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness.
Hunter, along with four of his Minnesota teammates, was held out entirely of Wednesday's session due to an illness. Considering that the 28-year-old suited up and played 67 defensive snaps in the Vikings' Week 13 win over the Jets, it would be somewhat surprising if Hunter were to miss his first game of the season this weekend versus Detroit. He'll have two more practices to ramp back up to full speed before the team would have to tag him with an injury designation.
More News
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Two sacks in comeback win•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Records another sack•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Gets second sack•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Back-to-back games with sack•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Records sack in season debut•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Says he's healthy heading into 2022•