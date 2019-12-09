Hunter notched seven tackles (six solo) and three sacks during Sunday's 20-7 win over the Lions.

Hunter now has 12.5 sacks across 13 games, putting him in striking range of last season's career-best mark of 14.5 sacks. The 25-year-old's destructive Week 14 performance makes him the youngest player in NFL history to accumulate 50 career sacks, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. Hunter will look to keep up his considerable momentum against the Chargers in Week 15.