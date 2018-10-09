Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Earns fifth sack
Hunter had two tackles and a sack in Sunday's 23-21 win over the Eagles.
Make that five games in a row with a sack for Hunter, who's been able to take down the quarterback in every game this season. He's well on his way to besting his sack total (7.5) from 2017, and has become as reliable as ever in IDP leagues.
