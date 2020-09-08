Hunter (undisclosed) is expected to return to practice this week again of a Week 1 matchup against Green Bay, head coach Mike Zimmer told Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com.

Hunter missed 12 consecutive practices with what head coach Mike Zimmer has called "a little tweak" before returning in a limited capacity (he was just seen stretching) last week. While the Vikings may just be taking a cautious approach with his return, his status for the start of the season remains uncertain.