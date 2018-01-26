Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Finishes 2017 with seven sacks
Hunter finished the 2017 with 47 combined tackles, seven sacks and one forced fumble.
Hunter saw a slight downtick in production following a tremendous 2016 season in which he recorded 12.5 sacks. However, the talented defensive end was still a vital element of a Minnesota defense that ranked first in both total and scoring defense this season, and his presence opposite Everson Griffen makes the Vikings front four one of the most dominant in the NFL. Hunter is also only 23 years old, meaning he still has potential to grow as a pass-rusher.
