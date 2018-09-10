Hunter recorded four tackles, including a sack, in Sunday's 24-16 win over the 49ers in Week 1.

Hunter signed a big-time contract extension with the Vikings in the offseason and he showed his worth early on in Sunday's tilt. He's wracked up 6.0 or more sacks in each of his first three seasons and is well on his way to another strong season in 2018. The quality of the Vikings defense overall gives Hunter plenty of one-on-one matchups and makes him a playable IDP in many formats.

