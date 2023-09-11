Hunter had a sack, two tackles for a loss, a pass defensed and seven total tackles in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay.

Hunter missed the team's minicamp workouts amid a contract dispute, but is healthy and motivated after agreeing to a one-year deal before training camp began. Injuries are always a concern, however, since Hunter missed 2020 with a neck issue and was limited to seven appearances during the 2021 campaign due to a pectoral injury, but Hunter returned to the form that saw him post 10.5 sacks last season.