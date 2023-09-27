Hunter recorded four tackles (three solo), a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 28-24 loss versus the Chargers.
Hunter continued his lightning-fast start to the 2023 season in Week 3, tallying his fifth sack of the young campaign. He should see plenty more opportunities to rush the passer in Week 4 at Carolina.
