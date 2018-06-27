Hunter is signing a five-year, $72 million extension with $40 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Only 23 years old, Hunter has piled up 25.5 sacks in 46 games since the Vikings selected him in the third round of the 2015 draft. He dropped off from 12.5 sacks in 2016 to 7.0 in 2017, but he was still an integral part of an excellent Minnesota defense, and Pro Football Focus graded him as the 17th-best edge defender against the run. With Hunter and Everson Griffen (undisclosed) joined by Linval Joseph and Sheldon Richardson at tackle, the Vikings have a top-five defensive line. Hunter will turn 24 in October and likely still has his best seasons ahead of him.

