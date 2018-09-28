Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Gets fourth sack
Hunter had six tackles, a sack and a tackle for a loss in Thursday's loss at the Rams. It was his fourth sack this season.
Minnesota's defense struggled to generate much of a pass rush against the Rams, but Hunter can't be blamed as he had three QB hurries, according to Pro Football Focus.
