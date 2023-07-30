Hunter and the Vikings agreed Sunday on a one-year deal worth up to $20 million, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network report.

Minnesota made Hunter available for trade earlier in the summer but wasn't able to find a suitor willing to meet the team's asking price. Hunter, who was set to enter the 2023 season on a $4.9 million salary coming off a 10.5-sack season, held out of the Vikings' mandatory minicamp due to dissatisfaction with his contract, but he reported back to the team for the start of training camp. The 28-year-old has now been rewarded with a salary more commensurate with his production, as he'll now be guaranteed $17 million for 2023 with the upside to earn an additional $3 million in incentives. Hunter is still scheduled to become a free agent after the season.