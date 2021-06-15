Hunter (neck) agreed to a reworked contract with the Vikings on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
This deal allows Hunter to receive more money on the front end of the contract, and Minnesota expects the defensive end to report to camp following the reworked contract. He hasn't taken the field since 2019 after a herniated disc caused him to miss the entire 2020 campaign.
More News
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Absent from this week's practices•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Surgery deemed success•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Bound for season-ending surgery•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Still not practicing•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Getting second opinion on neck•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Unlikely for Week 4•