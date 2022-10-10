Hunter had six total tackles, a sack and two tackles for a loss in Sunday's win over Chicago.

Hunter has just two sacks in five games and eight QB hurries, compared to four sacks and 18 QB hurries through five games last season, according to Pro Football Focus. As long as Hunter is healthy he should be an impact pass rusher, but he's been a step behind his pace last year before he suffered a season-ending pectoral injury.