Hunter (neck) is in New York to get a second opinion on his cervical spine disc herniation, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Hunter remains on IR, but the Vikings continue to hold out hope that his injury isn't season-ending. That said, he definitely won't be suiting up against the Texans in Week 4.
