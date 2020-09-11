Hunter (neck) worked on a side field with strength coach Mark Uyeyama during the open portion of Thursday's practice, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. General Manager Rick Spielman told Sirius XM Radio he's hopeful Hunter will return from injured reserve in three weeks.

Hunter can return from IR on Sept. 28, but his injury status remains uncertain. The Vikings have not given details about his injury, as ESPN reported it was a neck injury. It's a good sign he's able to do some work, but it remains unclear if Hunter's injury is a short-term or more serious issue.