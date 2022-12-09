Hunter doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Lions, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Hunter returned to practice Friday as a full participant after missing back-to-back sessions to begin Week 14 prep due to an illness. The veteran pass rush has yet to miss a game this season, totaling 48 tackles, seven sacks and three pass defenses across 12 appearances.
