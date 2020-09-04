Hunter (undisclosed) did not practice Thursday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Coach Mike Zimmer said that the team is taking a "cautious" approach to Hunter's recovery from an undisclosed injury. The star defensive end doesn't yet appear in any danger of missing Sept. 13's season-opener against the Packers, but his practice status will be worth monitoring.
More News
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Does stretching at practice•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Sits out scrimmage•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Making progress in recovery•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Missing practice•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Another explosive campaign•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Ties career sack mark•