Hunter recorded five tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks during Saturday's 39-36 overtime win over the Colts.

Hunter, who entered Saturday's contest versus Indianapolis with a questionable tag due to a neck issue, ultimately played a season-high 73 defensive snaps and surpassed eight sacks on the campaign. The veteran pass rusher should continue playing a prominent role on Minnesota's defense when the team hosts the Giants next weekend.