Play

Hunter recorded five tackles (four solo), a sack, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in Sunday's win over the Chargers.

Hunter has been an absolute force over the last three weeks, notching five sacks. He needs just 1.5 sacks over the final two regular-season games to set a new career high.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories