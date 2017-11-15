Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Logs sack in win
Hunter notched his fourth sack of the season in Sunday's victory over the Redskins.
Hunter added four solo tackles to go along with his sack. The 23-year-old almost had a second sack lead to a forced fumble and a touchdown, but the play was reversed upon review.
