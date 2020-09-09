Hunter's (undisclosed) status for Sunday's season opener against the Packers is "in doubt," according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Hunter has been held out of practice (plus a scrimmage) for nearly three weeks due to an unknown injury. The potential exists for Hunter to practice Wednesday, but it would be in no more than a limited fashion. The Vikings recently brought in Yannick Ngakoue to provide another bookend pass rusher to the defense, but the team may have to wait to deploy the duo until Week 2 or later.