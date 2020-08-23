Head coach Mike Zimmer said Hunter (undisclosed) is "getting a little better every day," Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

It's still unclear what exactly Hunter is dealing with, and Zimmer added trainer Eric Sugarman will have the final say in when Hunter returns to the field. With three weeks until the Vikings play the Packers in the season opener, Hunter still has plenty of time to get right and avoid missing his first games since 2015. The 25-year-old defensive end recorded 70 tackles and 14.5 sacks over 16 games last season.