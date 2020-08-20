Hunter (undisclosed) remains out of practice, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Per Tomasson, coach Mike Zimmer has called the injury that has kept the Vikings' star pass rusher out of five straight practices, a "little tweak." For now, we'll consider Hunter day-to-day.
More News
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Another explosive campaign•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Ties career sack mark•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Logs sack, forces two fumbles•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Dominant in divisional win•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Sack in Seattle•
-
Vikings' Danielle Hunter: Sack streak continues•