Hunter had 3.5 sacks, four QB hits, nine total tackles and returned a fumble for a touchdown in Sunday's win at Detroit.

Hunter leads the NFL with 11.5 sacks and is just one sack short of his career high (12.5 in 2016). With Everson Griffen back to full strength (1.5 sacks Sunday), Hunter and Minnesota's pass rush look back to full gear for the second half of the season.